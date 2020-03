Mr Nautman had planned to stand in the Tanna constituency under the Vanua'aku Pati ticket next week.

However, the electoral office rejected his application to run, because he is still serving a suspended sentence for which he lost his parliamentary seat in 2018.

Mr Natuman sought a review of the rejection but the Supreme Court declined to hear it.

His two year sentence finishes on 16 March - three days before the election.