Free Papua Movement congratulates newly elected Vanuatu PM Loughman

Mr Bomanak said, “the OPM-TPNPB takes this opportunity to reaffirm the historical relationship that was once very strong between the Peoples of Vanuatu and West Papua, which span back to the seventies when both the Vanua’aku Party and the OPM pursued their respective struggles to uphold their common promise to free the Melanesian people from the tyranny of colonialism.”

“In 1980, exactly 40 years ago, Vanuatu gained its independence under the leadership of Father Walter Lini, who was committed to embracing the struggle of the Papuan people in his heart and in the hearts of the People of Vanuatu.”

“God bless the People and the Government of Vanuatu which have a high commitment in supporting the struggle of OPM-TPNPB for the Liberation of Melanesians in West Papua,” Mr Bomanak said in a statement.

“We are convinced your leadership will echo the sincere and genuine intentions in support of the Papuan struggle for independence and sovereignty, in accordance with the ideals of the Founding Fathers of the country of Vanuatu and the predecessors in the struggle of the Papuan People.”

“We pray that God guides your leadership, in the challenges you are facing in the aftermath of Cyclone Harold and in the war that the People of Vanuatu are waging against the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Free Papua Movement said it looks forward to working with Mr Loughman closely in the hope of further strengthening their bond and to advance their shared objective of building a free, united and strong Melanesia.

Photo file Caption: Bob Loughman is the newly-elected Prime Minister of Vanuatu