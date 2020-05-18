Housing scheme trialled for Vanuatu cyclone victims

In early April, Tropical Cyclone Harold devastated approximately 90 percent of houses in villages on the country's biggest island, as well as its offshore island of Malo.

The Daily Post newspaper reports the Fund's board has relayed its plans for assistance to the Minister of Finance Johnny Koanapo

The Fund said it was partnering with the National Bank of Vanuatu to trial the project on land owned by the Fund at Banban on the outskirts of Luganille.

Mr Koanapo suggested the National Bank's housing scheme would directly help government provide affordable housing for the victims of the cyclone, with many now living under tarpaulin.

Meanwhile, all MPs in Cyclone-devastated islands including volcanic ash-affected areas on the southern Island of Tanna, have been paid their MP allocations to offer hope for their constituents, the newspaper reports.

The Daily Post says that so far almost US$800-thousand has already been dished out to help villagers in urgent need of proper housing.

In Central Pentecost Island it is reported that 90 percent of houses in villages were destroyed by the Category 5 cyclone.

The local administrator said villagers currently lived under tarpaulins or tents and would have to wait for ten years to allow their young bamboo and sago palm trees to mature before they can be harvested to build new thatch roofing for their homes.