From intern to rising star of Vanuatu's national broadcaster

Instead she found herself dealing with an unexpected pregnancy and raising her daughter alone in a rented one-room apartment.

Little did she know that years later she would be part of a national team serving the nation - not as a doctor, but as a journalist.

"Life was hard," she says of her time as a young mother.

"I wanted to study but I had other responsibilities."

With her parents' support, Leah enrolled in the Vanuatu Institute of Technology (VIT) and completed a diploma in journalism.

After freelancing for the now defunct Vanuatu Independent newspaper, Leah got an internship at the Vanuatu Broadcasting Television Corporation (VBTC) and is now one of the rising star journalists at the national broadcaster.

"I am happy for how everything turned out," says Leah, who is based in the capital of Port Vila.

"When I saw the advertisement calling for journalist students all those years ago, something inside me said 'This is what I'm meant to do' - I enjoy my work and I love to serve the people of Vanuatu."

Earlier this year, Leah undertook her first general election coverage.

The 2020 general election was a highly anticipated event for the 83-island nation, particularly as the country is celebrating 40 years of independence in July.

Vanuatu is also expected to graduate from its least developed country status by the end of this year.

"The election coverage was exciting," Leah says.

"VBTC covered the election in way that has never been done before and I was proud to be part of that."

Like most media outlets in Vanuatu, it was the first time that VBTC used non-traditional media for its election coverage.

Part of the coverage included forums with potential candidates and election stakeholders, which were streamed on Facebook Live where audiences could ask questions in the comments section.

"The forums were my favourite part - I got to carry the voice of listeners and direct the tough questions from the public to the people participating in the forum," says Leah.

The 27-year-old admits she did have hesitations, especially when one listener directed a question to a female candidate, who had been a former councillor, on the validity of her achievements during her time in the municipal council.

"I was aware of the importance of giving women a space to discuss a wide range of issues, and not just focus on the single issue of the absence of women in parliament," says Leah.

"But I understand that the question was something people would want to know and so I had to ask her."

In December 2019, Leah was one of 16 participants who attended an election-reporting workshop delivered in partnership by the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS), the Balance of Power program (an initiative of Pacific Women that focuses on changing social norms around women leaders), and the Media Association of Vanuatu (MAV).

The aim of the workshop was to improve journalists' election reporting skills in the run-up to the general election.

"One of the important things that came out of the workshop was to ensure fair and balanced reporting by providing an opportunity for women to voice themselves," says Leah.

"This was something we actively set out to do at VBTC and we made efforts to provide that platform for women candidates."

Wilson Toa, the country manager of Balance of Power, observed that this year's election coverage was different to any of the years before.

"Instead of just general reporting, it was about providing information to voters so they can make decisions to elect a candidate.

"Lowonbu stood out for me because of her willingness to ask difficult questions and tackle hard issues," says Toa.

In this year's elections, 15 women contested but no women were elected, although there was an increase of people voting for women compared to the previous election.

Vanuatu remains one of three countries in the world where there are no women in parliament.

"I think every media outlet who attended the elections-reporting workshop benefited from it and that's why the coverage from the media this year was good," says Leah.

"One of the best parts was learning about the law and electoral process. It gave me a protective barrier and confidence to know what I was doing."

Leah is a talkback host, newsreader and journalist at VBTC and hopes to continue to grow in her role there in the years to come.

PACMAS and Balance of Power are funded by Australian Aid.