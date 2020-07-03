Landowners on Vanuatu's Tanna want airport expanded

The group met a visiting government delegation this week, led by Tanna MP and Prime Minister Bob Loughman.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported the petition calls for the extension of the runway to accomodate larger aircraft and for the installation of runway lights.

The group, which gave land to the government to build the airport, said it wanted to see more development that benefitted the island.

The prime minster said the government would decide how best to develop the airport, as it had already paid compensation for the land.