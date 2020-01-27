Low cost housing product introduced in Vanuatu

The ‘Isi Haos’ Product is more than shelter.

The houses come in different packages with a 3,000 litre water tank, an underground well and solar power, available from Vt1.2 up to Vt3 million.

Executive General Manager of NBV’s Rural Banking and Financial Inclusion, John Aruhuri, said the product takes into account the situation of the country.

“We continue to face a variety of disasters including the challenge of climate change year after year.”

“We (NBV) design this product to provide a safe and secure housing for everyone.”

“Different from other lending products, it is intended for people who have never been able to access lending. As a bank, we think that its timely to contribute towards government, donor and NGOs to deal with disasters.”

“Isi Haos is designed to cyclone and earthquake standards. We also take into consideration the ideal houses for areas experiencing volcano eruptions.”

Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai launched the ‘Isi Haos’ product and commended NBV for the initiative.

“Climate change is everyone’s business and we must admit that we are vulnerable. Vanuatu is considered as one of the world’s most vulnerable country to natural disasters.”