Melsisi FSAC Team provides local food and planting materials to Central Pentecost

The distributions have been ongoing since April 19, 2020 after the Emergency Operation Centre was activated.

Reports received from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) officers on the ground said local food supplies and planting materials were sourced from the demonstration plot located at Sara, North Pentecost.

Over 6,000 sweet potato (kumala) cuttings, over 100 island cabbage branches and 100-plus hybrid cassava plants were harvested with tubers weighing approximately 792 kilos.

During the time the Melsisi FSAC Team was sourcing local food supplies from the demonstration plot at Sara, Atabulu community also donated local food supplies such as 27-plus island cabbages and 117 manioc branches.

Manioc cuttings were donated by other villages in North Pentecost namely Lamoru, Saratamata and Abwatunboliva.

North Pentecost was barely affected by cyclone Harold therefore most planting materials were provided by farmers who see the need to assist affected communities.

Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) for North Pentecost, Justin Rihu said, “Most of the planting materials were provided by farmers who have been working with DARD office in North Pentecost.

“One lead taro farmer was able to supply over 100 taros weighing over 800 kilos.

“Communities around Aute district also provided some local food and planting materials of island cabbage and manioc cuttings.

AAO Rihu said the Melsisi FSAC Team travelled to Maewo island to access local produce and planting materials from ‘Malolo Food Basket’ that was established during Ambae volcano evacuation.

“According to records, we have 14,000 manioc stems planted at Malolo Food Basket and recently some of the maniocs were harvested and provided approximately 4,000 stems.

“Planting materials and local produce are readily available from Malolo Food Basket but the sea transport will be expensive.

“Kerebei community on Maewo also donated some local food and planting materials.

Melsisi FSAC Team were impressed to see how communities on Maewo and unaffected areas on Pentecost were willing to assist with local food supplies and planting materials.

“We sincerely acknowledge positive attitude people displayed by way of donating freely to assist other affected areas to rebuild and recover from damage left by cyclone Harold.

Another challenge that people are faced with is the need for fencing of livestock animals like cattle and pigs. Since most of the fences were destroyed, animals tend to walk around and also damage last remaining crops in the gardens that was left by TC Harold.

This is a huge concern for the people as replanting of crops could be destroyed by animals. Director for Livestock Department has already been informed of the situation.

“People were happy to receive planting materials to replant as they continue to rebuild their lives back and this also made the FSAC Team on the ground happy to see smiles on people’s faces as a small contribution to make positive change in their lives,” said Justin Rihu, AAO for North Pentecost.

Communities and farmers were encouraged to take good care of the crops they are replanting now.

Melsisi FSAC Team is continuing the distribution of planting materials and local food supplies to affected areas on Pentecost.

Photo supplies Caption: Melsisi FSAC team distributing local food and planting material to communities on Central Pentecost