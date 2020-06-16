Motion filed to suspend Vanuatu opposition from parliament

Last week the opposition boycotted the first session of parliament for the year in protest over the actions of climate change minister Bruno Leingkon.

The opposition says Mr Leingkon came to parliament without isolating himself after entering a hotel where over 100 Ni-Vanuatu are quarantined.

The motion was filed by deputy prime minister Ishmael Kalsakau and the minister of public utilities Jay Ngwele, who say the opposition should also pay the cost of convening parliament for the day.

The motion is expected to be debated on Thursday.