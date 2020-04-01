MSG Observers commend Vanuatu election officials despite challenges in general elections

In its preliminary report, the MSG notes there is some room for improvement, and that administrative and logistical issues continue to pose challenges: “These relate to the better cleaning up of the electoral roll, safe and early transportation of ballot boxes, comprehensive educational awareness of voters' rights and voting processes, thorough training to familiarise all presiding officials and polling officials with the voting processes and electoral laws, rights and responsibilities of political party observers/agents, standardisation of the set-up of polling stations, consistency in the administration of the voting process, and further simplifying the counting system.”

MSGOG Team leader, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola says despite these challenges, the polling stations visited were manned by committed polling officials and security personnel who performed their duties as best they could and we commend them for their commitment.

Islands Business reports negotiations between parties in a bid to form a government continues this week in Vanuatu, with the four leading parties holding a similar number of seats in the unofficial count. The official count is underway.

Photo courtesy MSG Secretariat Caption: MSG Observer team