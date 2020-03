The Vanuatu Daily Post reports the Commission rejected the former president of the Vanuaaku Pati due to his guilty plea in a high profile conspiracy case.

Meanwhile two other former Prime Ministers - Pentecost candidate, Ham Lini of the National United Party and Malekula candidate Sato Kilman of the People's Progressive Party - have both qualified to contest.

The names of over 230 candidates have been approved to contest the election.