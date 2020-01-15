NDMO responds to adverse weather conditions in Vanuatu

The affected islands are reporting their needs via the Provincial Disaster Officers and the NDMO will take action based on these needs assessments.

“We are in close partnership with the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department (VMGD) who are monitoring weather conditions. Periods of heavy rain have been experienced recently in some areas of Vanuatu therefore it is very important for communities to make sure their water collection systems are working to collect what rain does fall in case generally drier conditions persist. Roof areas must be clear of leaves and debris, gutters must be clear and pipes must connect to rainwater tanks,” NDMO said in a statement.

NDMO and VMGD are also monitoring a tropical low, which is currently developing in the Solomon Islands and it is likely to move into Vanuatu waters within the next two days.

Therefore heavy rains, rough sea conditions, flash flooding and landslide could occur and the NDMO is urging all communities to closely monitor the weather forecasts available in their area and make preparations.

“It is also a timely reminder that we are in Cyclone season and that everyone needs to make sure they have their cyclone preparation plans in place,” NDMO said.

Photo supplied Caption: A tropical disturbance this week causing flooding in Motalava Torba province