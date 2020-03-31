Network name change to Digicel-stay safe

The name change reinforces the government’s efforts in helping Vanuatu battle Covid-19 and also reminds customers to stay safe during these trying times.

All Digicel mobile phones in Vanuatu are programmed to show this change but there are some that may not depending on the type of phone.

The safety of our customers and staff is of paramount importance. Not only have we changed our network name to “Digicel – Stay Safe”, we have also zero-rated the below sites to keep everyone updated FREE during the coronavirus pandemic.

moh.gov.vu – Ministry of Health Website

www.covid19.gov.vu – Covid-19 Website

https://elearn.usp.ac.fj/ - University of the South Pacific Moodle

moet.gov.vu – Ministry of Education Website