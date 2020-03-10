New Biometrics System for Vanuatu Correctional Services

The Department of Correctional Services is one of the first countries in the region to establish a relationship with the US Naval Criminal Investigative Services to set up Biometric system in all the correctional facilities, said Johnny Marango, Director of the Department of the Correctional Services.

“This system is mainly to do with fingerprints and are the oldest and most trusted biometric. Fingerprints vary from person to person (even identical twins have different prints) and don’t change over time,” said Mr Marango.

“As a result, they are an effective way of identifying fugitives and helping to prove both guilt and innocence.

“We usually have difficulty in tracking down past criminal records especially for other foreign nationals who are incarcerated in our correctional facilities. This system is a very reliable and beneficial to track down past criminal records regardless of your nationality. We are thus very grateful to the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service who have agreed to provide assistance in terms of training and a possible long term infrastructure solution to this system.

He explained that an Electronic device, known as Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit (SEEK) ideally suited for in-field operations.

“The compact SEEK is a fully certified biometric enrollment solution purpose-built to perform in the harsh and challenging environments of the military, border security and law enforcement,” Mr Marango said.

“The SEEK combines forensic-quality fingerprint, dual iris capture, high resolution facial imaging. Three of the devices were donated to the department, two (2) in Vila and one for Luganville. It is easy to use and officers have been given specific trainings to do the enrollments. We currently have a total of 219 detainees but we managed to complete their enrolments in 3 days. This includes both Correctional facilities Port Vila and Luganville.

“We currently experience detainees and parolees who are on parole conditions and often reoffend. The biometric system is a very useful security tool that will be able to match their finger print with the crime scene.”

The Director added that for those who reoffend but use other names, this system can also automatically identify and confirm that this is the same person.

“This Biometric system includes dual iris capture and high-resolution facial imaging. All convicted and accused who are incarcerated including community-based sentences are captured in this system,” said Mr Marango.

“It is my Department’s priority to see new buildings funded and also to ensure to provide safe and secure containment of dangerous offenders.”

Photo supplied Caption: VCS new Secure Electronic Enrolment Kit