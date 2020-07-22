New improved Port Vila Central Market opens

The project, which cost of Vt 170 million was jointly funded by the Australian Government through the TC Pam Recovery Programme and UN Women Markets for Change (M4C) Project.

The improvements to the market house include a new toilet and shower block, new offices for the market house administration, and a wastewater treatment plant, which will ensure that polluted water will no longer leak into the harbour.

It has also created a new covered café area, new restaurant bays that include a sink for every two cooking vendors, work to improve drainage at the front entry to the market, as well as strengthening the roof above the restaurant area.

The market house has also been cleaned and repainted.

The opening of the facilities today (Wednesday) coincided with Vanuatu's 40th anniversary of independence celebration.

Photo supplied Caption: Port Vila Central Market facilities upgrade