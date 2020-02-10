New school libraries open in Santo

The libraries will cater for students from Malao, Winsao, Pialulup, Bombua and Loreviko.

The new facilities were made possible by the teams from the ‘Library Project- Vanuatu’ who have been busy in Santo during the school holidays.

Project Director, Neale Collier said they have been targeting schools that needed the assistance.

“Our aim has been to provide libraries in schools with the least access to books. So we have focused much of our work in remote rural schools.”

Each library has approximately 4000 well-chosen books covering all types of non-fiction and graded levels of fiction.

The National Co-ordinator and co-founder of the project, Sam Wales from Fanafo said the initiative is a great accomplishment after receiving numerous requests of having a library from schools.

“We receive requests from schools all over Santo. We meet with the school communities and then work in partnership with them in order to put a library in their school.”

“Many times, this is the final step to many years of hard work and prayers in the community for a school library.”

The Library Project — Vanuatu started with the installation of the first library at Mwast Centre School, Stonehill in 2014. The latest five libraries bring the group’s total to 35 in Santo and 5 in Efate.