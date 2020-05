The visit on Wednesday comes two weeks after Mr Loughman’s election as Prime Minister of the 12th Legislature of the Republic of Vanuatu.

He was welcomed by the Deputy Speakers (DS) of parliament namely, 1st DS Samson Samsen, 2nd Speaker Edward Nalyal, 3rd Speaker Assang Sanick and 4th DS Nako Natuman, before meeting with Speaker Gracia Shadrack.

After the welcome by the Deputy Speakers, PM Loughman was accompanied to the Office of the Speaker for a closed meeting.