Ni-Vanuatu students find own way home from Samoa

The group chartered a Talofa Airlines flight and are expected to land at Bauerfield International Airport tomorrow.

The six students met the expenses of the charter and will pay for the cost of quarantining as well.

Vanuatu's Director of Public Health, Len Tarivonda, said although Samoa was a Covid-free country, the group would remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The students decided to charter their own aircraft following a delay in a second phase of repatriation.

On Monday the National Disaster Management Office put a hold on incoming Air Vanuatu flights until further notice.