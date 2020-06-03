Nine villages in Vanuatu’s North Pentecost provided safe drinking water

“This is the biggest water system the Department of Water Resources has ever had the privilege of undertaking”, said Acting Director of the Department of Water Resources, Erie Sami.

The new system takes water from two spring sources, Matanlulu and Waila, and each water source now has a 20,000L tank for storage and distribution.

A priority for the Government of Vanuatu under the National Sustainable Development Plan is to provide access to safe and secure water for all communities in the country and thee successful delivery of the new water system in Latano brings us one step towards achieving this goal.

New Zealand is proud to be working with the Vanuatu Department of Water Resources to increase access to safe and secure drinking water.

“The success of this project is due to the partnership between the Vanuatu Government and New Zealand, and the hard work and commitment of the community alongside IsraAID,” said Esther Jens from the New Zealand High Commission.

The project has been made possible through funding from New Zealand, system upgrades and improvements from IsraAID, and overall coordination and support from the Department of Water Resources (DoWR).

Photo Department of Water Resources-Vanuatu Caption: Members of the Latano community at the official opening of the water system