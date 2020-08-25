Nirua appointed as first VC of National University of Vanuatu

The university council unanimously approved the recommendation of former Minister for Education, Mr Nirua by the recruitment panel.

Mr Nirua brings to the emerging National University 30 solid years of well invested professional experience with proven qualities in university governance and administration, as well as top level management skills in government and regional corporate entities.

He has in-depth knowledge of education and training development locally and internationally and a good vision for the development of Higher Education in Vanuatu.

Mr Nirua will begin to carry out his official functions as Vice-Chancellor at the NUV on 1 September 2020.

Chairperson of the NUV Council and the Director-General of the Ministry of Education, Bergsman Lati said amongst the nine international candidates who have applied, the Members of the Council have unanimously approved the appointment of former Minister of Education and Training.

The former minister drove the process of legislating the Act establishing the NUV which was adopted by the Parliament on December 17 2019 and carried the voice of Vanuatu Education and Training locally, regionally and internationally, during his mandate.

“The Council believes by choosing a local candidate puts emphasis on a strong ownership of the University,” he said