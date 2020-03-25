No confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Vanuatu

In its latest report released 24 March 2020, the Ministry confirmed that all international travelers that arrived in the country have been placed in self-isolation.

The island of Aneityum remains under quarantine after the visit of a cruise ship that had a passenger who later was tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, people who have made contact with the passenger are also under quarantine.

None of the people under quarantine are suspected cases of coronavirus.

However, the Ministry said those with flu-like have been tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

Surveillance and community awareness has been ramped up.

The public is being urged to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation about the pandemic.

Photo ABC Caption Aerial vew of Port Vila