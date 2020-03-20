 

Northern Vanuatu constituencies to vote today

12:00, March 20, 2020
Voters in northern Vanuatu will finally get to cast their ballots today after extreme weather forced the postponement of polling in several constituencies on Thursday.

The chair of the Vanuatu Electoral Commission, Martin Tete, says the postponement has affected more than 13,000 voters in Ambae, Maewo, Torba and Banks and Torres.

Mr Tete said voting throughout the rest of the country went well yesterday bar some logistical difficulties and despite community concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He said counting is well underway at polling locations that have completed voting but says the electoral commission will not release official results until next week.

"Depending on the arrival of the ballot boxes from the provincial settings and also those that the election will be on today. Hopefully I think my prediction is maybe end of next week. (for official election results)"

     

