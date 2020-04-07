Official 2020 Vanuatu General Election results released

According to the official declaration gazetted by the Electoral Commission, the 52 newly elected representatives of the National Parliament of Vanuatu:

· Torres constituency 1 seat, Claude Christopher Emelee (VNDP), Banks constituency 1 seat, Danny Silas (GJP).

· Santo constituency 7 seats, Mahe Rick Tchamako (RMC), Gaetan Pikioune (VLLP), Alfred Maoh (GJP), Setvens Nano Fabiano (Vemarana), Samson Samsen (VSRM), Pikoune Joshua Leonard (NAG), Sakaes Lulu (PPP).

· Malo/Aore constituency 1 seat, Rasu Wesley (VP)

· Luganville constituency 2 seats, Seremaiah Matai (LPV), Marc Ati (IG).

· Pentecost constituency 4 seats, Salwai Charlot Tabimasmas (RMC), Marc Melsul (RDP), Silas Bule (NUP), Boe Reve Ephraim (GJP).

· Ambae 3 seats, Bule James (PUDP), Tari Qetu John Still (NUP), Ngwele Jay (RDP).

· Maewo constituency 1 seat, Ian Wilson Toakalana (NCM).

· Malekula constituency 7 seats, Barthelemy Marcelino (RMC), Simon Esmon (VP), Chadrack Gracia (LPV), Asang Sanick (NUP), Julun Edward (GJP), Sala John (GJP), Batick Francois (RMC).

· Ambrym constituency 2 seat, Salong Dahmasing John (GJP), Bruno Tau Leingkone (NUP).

· Pamma constituency 1 seat, Job Sam Andy (LPV).

· Efate constituency 5 seat, Kalmet Jack Norris (RMC), Kaltonga Bakoa Maraki (LPV), Gillion William (GJP), Hymak Anatole (VFP), Reubun John Mark (VP).

· Epi constituency 2 seats, Nil John Roy (VPDP), Simeon Seoule Davidson (RMC).

· Tongoa constituency 1 seat, Kalo Willie (UMP)

· Shepherds constituency 1 seat, Willie Pakoa Satearoto (GC)

· Port Vila 5 seats, Regenvanu Ralph (GJP), Sumptoh Ulrich (RMC), Kalsakau Ismael (UMP), Anthony Harry (UMP), Natapei Keneth (VP).

· Tanna constituency 7 seats, Napat Jotham (LPV), harry Xavier Emanuel (IG), Kapapa Robin (UMP), Napuat Andrew Solomon (GJP), Koanapo Johnny (VP), Loughman Bob (VP), Natuman Nako Ianatom (UMP)

· Southern Outer Islands constituency 1 seat, Edward Nalyal Molu (VP)

The Clerk of Parliament has confirmed that the Parliament Secretariat will be sending the notice of parliament siting to the newly elected MPs for the first ever sitting for the 12 legislature of Vanuatu.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: The 52- seat Parliament House in Port Vila