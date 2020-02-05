Otto and Henry to participate in Vanuatu Little Stars

The two school captains from Pikinini Playtime recently returned from Pentecost where they had joined 130 other students at VLSSS.

The students made valuable contributions to the camp and Otto was awarded the first prize for the best student overall in the Anglophone Junior Programme.

Pikinini Playtime Principal, Carol Batten said this year is the first time they are able to send their own students.

“We have previously sponsored students from Pentecost to attend the camp but this is the first time we have been able to send our own students and we are thrilled by the results.”

“We are focussed on equipping students with the skills they need to grow into the leaders of the future and the VLSSS is very much of a similar mindset.”

“The VLSSS is a home-grown initiative and commenced in 2012 just like we did. It has grown from year to year and now has a solid track record. We are very proud to be able to contribute to its success and at the same time to provide an opportunity for our school captains to gain skills and experience in leadership from outside the normal school programme. We aim to send our school captains to the camp each year and look forward to strengthening the partnership,” she said.

Meanwhile, VLSSS was founded in 2012 and is a leadership camp helping Ni-Vanuatu students to gain key skills and attributes needed to become the future dynamic leaders of the nation. This year VLSSS hosted approximately 130 students from Class 6 and Class 10 from throughout Pentecost.