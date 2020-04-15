Over 1,000 schools in Vanuatu damaged by TC Harold

The Ministry of Education and Training released the detail after their assessment from the cyclone affected areas.

The Ministry’s Director General, Bergsman Iati said they are assessing the impact on these affected kindergartens, primary schools, colleges and vocational institutions via satellite before deploying officers on ground.

DG Iati said the ministry is also assessing the welfare of teachers.

The Council of Ministers (COM) has approved that schools in SHEFA and TAFEA Provinces can resume normal operation as of yesterday (April 14) while maintaining good hygiene practices and physical distancing.

However, DG Iati said schools have been given up to the end of this week to prepare plans for managing health and physical distancing before classes can resume on April 20.

He said they are developing a standard home school package for any future worst case scenario and learning must continue despite any disaster.

DG Iati also said that the ministry continues to monitor the situation of Vanuatu students studying overseas.