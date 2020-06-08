Pacific Health donates facemasks to Vanuatu’s ProMedical Ambulance team

The donation is part of the company’s efforts to help Vanuatu’s COVID-19 relief.

Pacific Health Ltd Manager, Napuse Tosso says they are grateful for the efforts of front-line workers.

“We are really pleased to be able to support the front-line workers and help keep them safe, should COVID-19 breakout in Vanuatu.”

Half of these masks are the KM95 grade, which provide COVID-19 protection when working in close proximity to infected patients.

The other half are clinical face masks which are more comfortable to wear in public situations.

“ProMedical is very grateful for this generous donation from Pacific Health Ltd which will help keep our front-line workers safe while providing emergency ambulance services to the people of Vanuatu,” says Anthea Jones, National Manager of ProMedical.