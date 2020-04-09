People of Vanuatu’s SANMA province need assistance

This was confirmed by Mayor of the Luganville Municipal Council, Peter Patty.

“We are badly affected. We urgently need water, food and shelter at the moment.”

“Many have lost their homes. Schools are destroyed. Electricity is down.”

According to Mayor Patty, the worst affected areas in SANMA are West Coast, South Santo, Malo, Aore including Luganville.

Currently, communication networks in the affected islands are still down thus, assessing the impacts of the cyclone is difficult.

However, the government has begun deploying teams to conduct aerial assessments and also to restore communication networks, water and electricity.

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM), Charlot Salwai, assured in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), Digicel and Telecom Vanuatu Limited (TVL) have already mobilized to restore telecommunication networks in the affected islands.

Meanwhile the Mayor of Mont-Dore city in New Caledonia has pledged his support to the people Vanuatu, in the aftermath of category 5 Tropical Cyclone Harold.