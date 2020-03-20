Poor voter turnout in polling at Vanuatu’s Luganville

According to the Election Coordination team in Luganville, only 38% of the 16,523 registered voters cast their votes.

The team says the poor turnout was worse compared to the 2016 snap elections.

Voting was held Thursday for two seats out of the 52 member Parliament.

Although many voters turned up early on polling stations, voters came only in very small numbers and around 10am all the polling stations were empty.

The Municipal Town hall polling station which is one of the biggest polling stations in Luganville recorded only 350 people who turned up to cast their votes out from the 1,501 registered voters.

A total of 1,151 voters altogether did not turn up. Other polling stations have recorded drop in the number of voters that came out to vote.

Although the government declared the election day a national public holiday, some businesses around Luganville still opened their doors to provide services, which meant Ni-Vans who are employees, had to work.

With the poor turnout, all unofficial countings for Luganville polling stations finished early on Thursday evening.

Luganville has a total of 16,523 registered voters.

At least 16 political candidates contested for the two seats up for grabs.

Photo supplied Caption: Voters waiting for the unofficial result at Sarakata polling station in Luganville