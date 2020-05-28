Port Vila Lord Mayor prohibits heavy vehicles in the city during peak hours

According to a Port Vila Municipal By-Law, it is unlawful to drive any heavy vehicle within the town limits of Port Vila from 7 am to 9am and 11am to 12noon and 4 pm to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays.

On Saturdays, heavy vehicles are not allowed to be on the roads from 7am to midday.

“My Council has received numerous complaints about drivers not observing the by law and I have alerted the Municipal Wardens to ensure that this law is enforced,” said mayor Erick Puyo-Festa.

Any person contravening the law shall be fined not more than Vt100 000. Or, they shall be prosecuted and sentenced to jail for not more than three months. Or, they shall be fined and imprisoned.

A member of the Vanuatu Police Force has been seconded to the Port Vila Municipal to assist the Wardens to ensure the Municipal by law on Road Traffic is observed at all times.

Photo supplied Caption: Lord Mayor Erick Puyo-Festa