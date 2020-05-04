Port Vila market reopening with social distance rules

Port Vila Market was closed recently along with other public facilities as the country put measures in place to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market has undergone a renovation and opens again today.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports only 50 vendors will be allowed to sell at the market each day.

Municipal Council authorities are maintaining emergency restrictions on general public gatherings, but agreed to reopen the market to ensure the ongoing supply of fresh vegetables and fruit to the city's 45,000-strong population.

The Vendors Association has welcomed the reopening, saying mothers need cash to fix their bills and buy food.

The manager of the Port Vila Central Market House, Daniel Poussai, clarified the new restrictions on daily vendor numbers.

Suggesting there will be a progressive list, Mr Poussai said the first 50 vendors will sell their farm produce for a day then return home to make way for the next fifty vendors to sell theirs the next day.