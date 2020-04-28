Port Vila needs new Correctional Centre

Department’s Director, Johnny Marango said the they are spending a lot of funds to maintain the current facility each year.

“The current infrastructure in Port Vila has been condemned since 2017.”

“It takes little imagination to think of how a contagious disease can affect populations within confined spaces such as a prison,” Mr Marango said.

“Overcrowding in prison is always common and we fear if there is an outbreak,” Marango said as Vanuatu is in a State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic and the effects of TC Harold.

Mr Marango acknowledged that with all the usual considerations around security and maintaining good order, it is the noble efforts of Correctional Staff who ensure the smooth running of such facilities and to care for those people under their supervision.

“We definitely need a new facility in Port Vila,” he reiterated.