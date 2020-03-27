Puyo-festa new mayor for Port Vila

Mr Puyo-Fest was elected unopposed in elections at the council’s town hall.

He replaces outgoing mayor, Vanua’aku Pati (VP) Councilor, Albert Daniel, whose two years’ mandate lapsed this month.

Elected into PVMC under the Green Confederation ticket, Puyo-festa is currently serving his third term in the council. He was the Deputy Mayor for Port Vila for the past two years.

Graon mo Jastis Pati’s candidate, Jenny Regenvanu was also elected unanimously as Deputy Lady Mayor.

The PVMC mayor election comes every two years during a mandate of four years.

There was quorum as 12 councilors were present Thursday.