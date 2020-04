According to our correspondent in Vanuatu, Mr Regenvanu was nominated in a meeting on Wednesday by the 22 MPs in the opposition bloc.

Former prime minister Charlot Salwai has been chosen to be his deputy.

Mr Salwai nominated Mr Regenvanu as the opposition's candidate for prime minister in parliament on Monday.

He lost to the newly elected prime minister and president of the Vanuaku Party, Bob Loughman 31 votes to 21.