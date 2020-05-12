Review called into controversial Vanuatu citizenship scheme

The scheme allows foreign nationals to obtain a Vanuatu passport for US$150,000, and it accounts for about a third of government revenue.

But it's been criticised by leaders both at home and abroad.

President Tallis Obed Moses last year said the scheme undermined the unity and freedom envisioned by the country's founders.

New prime minister Bob Loughman says he wants more transparency from the programme, adding that its standards need to be improved to create jobs for ni-Vanuatu.