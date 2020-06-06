Shefa Provincial government donates to affected provinces in Vanuatu

The handing over ceremony took place at the Iririki island Resort at the closing of two and half days of meeting for Secretaries General, Town Clerks, Provincial Planners and senior staff from the Department of Local Authority (DLA).

Shefa Provincial President, Katawa Vatoko said, his province accommodates many people from provinces whose families have been affected by the ash fall and TC Harold and have also contributed one way or another to the province.

“So today on behalf of the people of Shefa Province, i am here to present Vt200,000 each to the provinces of Malampa, Sanma, Luganville, Penama and Tafea to help assist the provinces by helping our brothers and sisters in need”, President Vatoko said.

Sanma and Penama province were most affected by the TC Harold compared to Malampa and Tafea which were affected by the Yasur ash fall.