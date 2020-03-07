Solomon Island nurses take up appointments in Vanuatu

The Chairman of the Public Service Commission Martin Mahe formally welcomed the nurses to the Public Service as their employer to serve under the Ministry of Health.

Mr Mahe provided some key remarks before he officially handed over their appointment letters.

According to PSC, the nurses contracts to serve in the rural communities come in a right time since a lot of Vanuatu’s retired nurses have left and the Ministry of Health is facing a lot of challenges in replacing them.

Therefore these experienced Solomon registered nurses are to serve at the Vila Central Hospital, Northern Provincial Hospital and Health Centres throughout the country to provide decent medical health services to the people of Vanuatu who are deeply needing these services.

The period of their contracts will allow the Ministry of Health to train more nurses to replace the Solomon nurses after two years contracts laps.

