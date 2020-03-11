Sustainable Energy Association of Vanuatu forms new committee

The SEAV is comprised of electrical and solar retailers, electrical contractors, utility, other sustainable energy organizations such as copra millers and vocational schools in Vanuatu.

The SEAV anticipates that it will register all energy stakeholders in the private sector to ensure they have a voice and always aware of where the government is moving.

This week, SPC- Pacific Centre of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SPC-PCREEE) and the Department of Energy (DoE) organized meetings in both Port Vila and Santo to consult on SEAV’s constitution and annual work plan.

The Association’s constitution, annual work plan and logo was approved at the end of the meeting on 6 March.

The objectives of the Association stated under its Constitution is to maximize benefits to its members by supporting to accelerate Vanuatu’s progress towards its national energy and greenhouse gas emission targets with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

SEAV will help DoE to promote a private sector-led transition to renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies in Vanuatu and the Electrification of off-grid areas. It will also promote and maintain the highest of standards of products and professionalism in the service delivery by its members.

As approved, SEAV will provide training and educations opportunities and conduct upskilling programs on sustainable energy for its members.

To become a member of the SEAV, there is an admission fee of VT5,000 and an annual membership fee of VT5,000.

The newly elected Chairman of SEAV, Antoine Boudier of Vate Electrics Company reiterated that he is looking forward to strengthening this newly established association.

“I urged members to support the growth of SEAV and for those who are interested to be part of the association,” he said.

In his official remarks, Director of Energy Antony Garae appealed to key stakeholders related to sustainable energy to part of the SEAV so that they have a stronger voice and help set the government policy in terms of sustainable energy.

PCREEE has also reaffirmed its support for the SEAV in its early stages.

SEAV was initiated during a National Energy Dialogue co-host by PCREEE and DoE in September, 2019 and established six months later.

Photo supplied Caption: Newly appointed SEAV with Chairman Antoine Boudier seated (second from left)