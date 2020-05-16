Testing for covid-19 to start in Vanuatu

The Director of Public Health, Doctor Len Tarivonda, said that until now Vanuatu had been sending blood samples to Australia for testing, which was a lengthy process.

He said Vanuatu had ordered 8,400 test kits, with the first 220 due to arrive in Port Vila today.

"The covid-19 tests that will be arriving in Port Vila from Brisbane via an Australian Defence Force plane.

"These tests have been funded by New Zealand and Australia, and organised by the WHO (World Health Organisation) and the SPC (the Pacific Community) to bring them here to the country."

As well, Dr Tarivonda said the Chinese Construction Company had completed work on the extension of facilities at Port Vila Central Hospital, free of charge.

Dr Tarivonda said more test kits would arrive in coming weeks, to be utilised by staff at Port Vila Central.

"They have already been trained in how to do the tests, how to out on PPEs (Personal Protection Equipments), how to prepare for the testing," he explained.

"We should be able to start doing the testing next week. This is very important for the repatriation plan of the government to repatriate its nationals who are stuck overseas at the moment, by this month."

Vanuatu has no confirmed cases of covid-19, but the government last week extended a State of Emergency in place for both the pandemic and the aftermath of Cyclone Harold.

Vanuatu's opposition has asked the new government to reconsider the National Stimulus Package.

The package was introduced by the former Charlot Salwai-led Government before it was replaced following the recent general election.

The opposition leader, Ralph Regenvanu says the new government of prime minister Bob Loughman must revisit the package to assure businesses and individuals suffering economically from the covid-19 pandemic how they can benefit from the programme.

The Daily Post reports Mr Regenvanu saying the new government is not considering the needs of businesses and farmers especially kava and copra farmers.

He spoke of the vulnerability of children whose parents have lost their jobs due to the strains on the economy caused by measures taken to prepare for covid-19 in the country.

Mr Regenvanu says vital information is lacking for the public to understand who is eligible for the package and where and how to access it.