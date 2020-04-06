Tropical Cyclone warning for Vanuatu provinces of SANMA, TORBA, PENAMA and MALAMPA

At 5:00am local time, Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD [914hPa] Category 5, was located at 15.5 degrees South 166.3 degrees East.

This is about 100KM west of Luganville and 145KM west northwest of Malekula. The system is positioned at the center of square letter F, number 5 (F,5) of the Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Tracking Map.

Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD has been moving in an easterly direction at 18KM/HR (10Knots) in the past 3 hours.

Maximum sustained winds close to the centre are estimated at 215KM/HR (115Knots).

Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD is forecast to be at 15.8 degrees South 167.3 degrees East in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Damaging gale force winds of 90KM/HR (47Knots), gusting to 110KM/HR (55Knots) affecting SANMA, TORBA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces today and extending to SHEFA province in the next 6 to 12 hours.

Destructive storm force winds of 120KM/HR (63Knots) with gusts up to 150KM/HR (80Knots) within 40 Nautical miles from its center will be affecting SANMA province for the next the next 6 to 12 hours and later extending to MALAMPA and PENAMA provinces.

Hurricane force winds of 215KM/HR (115Knots), gusting to 235KM/HR (125Knots) within 20 Nautical miles from its center are also expected to affect SANMA

province and extending to MALAMPA and PENAMA provinces in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Damaging gale force winds, destructive storm force winds and hurricane force

winds with heavy rainfalls and flash flooding over low lying areas and areas close to river banks including coastal flooding is expected over SANMA, TORBA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces today. Very rough to phenomenal seas with heavy to phenomenal swells are expected over northern and central open and coastal waters today as the system continues to move closer to the Islands of Vanuatu. High Seas wind warning and a Marine strong wind warning are current for all coastal and open waters of Vanuatu. People, including sea going vessels are strongly advised not to go out to sea within affected area until the system has moved out of the area.

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) advises that Red Alert is in effect for SANMA, TORBA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces, while Yellow Alert

for SHEFA province. For actions on these alerts, call NDMO on 22699,7738201 and 7720836.

People over TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA, MALAMPA and SHEFA provinces are advised to listen to Radio Vanuatu and all other Radio outlets to get the latest update on this system.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department will issue the next warning on Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD at 9:00am or earlier if the situation changes.