Two boats deployed to assist with recovery activities under Food Security and Agriculture Cluster in Vanuatu

The supplies include protein like eggs and fresh fish as well as canned products.

As part of its recovery plan, the MALFFB FSAC team through the Department of Fisheries, has deployed two boats to assist with supplies of fresh fish to affected communities.One boat is ‘Serenity’, that belongs to a commercial fishing company and ‘Tuaku’ that belongs to the Fisheries Department. Both boats left Port Vila this week for the northern ports on islands affected by cyclone Harold.

The FSAC team has agreed to utilize the ‘Serenity’ fishing boat to work alongside with Tuaku boat to assist fishermen rehabilitate from the disaster they have faced.

Building resilience of fish production in our communities is important to assist affected areas to recover and also to prepare for any future disasters that may strike.

The ‘Serenity’ departed Port Vila for Pentecost with four solar freezers, ice, Fish Aggregating Device (FADs) and fishing gears.

‘Serenity’ will be trawling to supply fish to fill up the FSAC solar freezers. Three solar freezers will be located on Pentecost, that will see one placed at Melsisi Emergency Operation Center (EOC), one in Pangi, South Pentecost and one freezer will be stationed at North Pentecost and one on Ambrym.

The main purpose of installing the solar freezers is to assist the people that are still traumatised after the Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The ‘Serenity’ will be providing services in affected islands, particularly engaging fishermen and teaching them the commercial way of fishing.

Many fishermen use only one type of fishing and are not used to new fishing technologies so this will be an opportunity for fishermen who will go out to fish for three to four days to bring in fresh fish to fill up the solar freezers.

‘Serenity’ has been hired to conduct training for fishermen to motivate them to be active, distribution of fishing gears, deployment of FADs and supporting the chain of distributing fish.

The chain of production of fish will be established to ensure the solar freezers are filled with fresh fish.

‘Serenity’ will be fishing in the Eastern part of Pentecost and offloading of catch in Melsisi before departing for Santo mid next week.

The ‘Tuaku’ is fully equipped with navigation equipment. The boat will deliver fishing gears on Ambrym on its way to Melsisi, Pentecost.

Tuaku will sail to and from between Pentecost and Ambrym.

‘Tuaku’ will also deploy FADs on Pentecost, South Santo and Malo.

The MALFFB FSAC team on ground will be using the boat in its recovery activities.

In times of disaster, all things may be destroyed but fish will still be alive so this is an opportunity to tap in though it’s an expensive exercise but opportunities are available to ensure people access fresh fish as part of their meals.