 

US fraudster arrested and deported from Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
10:43, June 18, 2020
6 reads

An art dealer from the United States was arrested for fraud and deported last week in a joint operation between the Vanuatu Immigration Service and police.

The US Department of Justice said Inigo Philbrick was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, after allegedly obtaining millions through a fraud scheme based at his galleries in London and Miami.

US Attorney Geoff Berman said Mr Philbrick is accused of being a serial swindler, who misled art collectors, investors, and lenders out of more than $US20 million.

An aircraft from Guam, carrying FBI agents and US Marshals, landed in Port Villa last week to receive the prisoner.

He was scheduled to appear in a Guam court on Monday.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
US fraudster
Vanuatu
  • 6 reads