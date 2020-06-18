US fraudster arrested and deported from Vanuatu

The US Department of Justice said Inigo Philbrick was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, after allegedly obtaining millions through a fraud scheme based at his galleries in London and Miami.

US Attorney Geoff Berman said Mr Philbrick is accused of being a serial swindler, who misled art collectors, investors, and lenders out of more than $US20 million.

An aircraft from Guam, carrying FBI agents and US Marshals, landed in Port Villa last week to receive the prisoner.

He was scheduled to appear in a Guam court on Monday.