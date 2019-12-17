Vanuatu’s Azure Pure Water business closes down

Owners Shaun Gilchrist and Yael Sakker announced that the company has permanently closed its doors effective 14 December 2019.

In a statement released on Tuesday Mr. Gilchrist said, “For the past 12 months we have raised concerns with our bankers, BSP, and Vanuatu Government about the Nation’s declining economy and the increasing difficulties for ourselves and others in Vanuatu to be conducting business, particularly in the manufacturing/export sector. Recent months have seen us having to make very difficult decisions about the future of Azure Pure Water.”

“Due to the serious economic decline in Vanuatu, anti-competitive actions by one of our competitors, and an incredibly disappointing level of responsiveness from both BSP Vanuatu and PNG teams, we have taken the very difficult decision to close doors on our investment in Vanuatu. Our dedicated and loyal team of in excess of 30 staff were advised of this decision on Saturday 14th December.”

“In October 2019 we approached Mr. Regenvanu at BSP and advised that, failing a final attempt to raise private capital to allow us to continue to operate and grow our business in a more competitive and environmentally friendly direction, we saw no other option than for us to surrender the keys to the business to the bank for the business to be placed into administration. We advised that this would occur the following week if the additional private capital could not be secured and requested information on how this process would look should it come to that. We were promised information and a path forward in writing by close of business two days later, but this information was never provided to us by BSP. It was our hope that by placing the business into voluntary administration, the livelihoods of our Ni Vanuatu staff could be maintained. The following week when we attended BSP offices in Port Vila to hand over the keys, Mr. Regenvanu refused to take them. It then became impossible for us to engage BSP in constructive and solution/process-oriented dialogue. We have provided our bankers with every piece of information that they have requested from us but, after repeated promises by BSP Vanuatu and BSP PNG staff to respond to us by certain deadlines, we have been kept waiting with no answers. This unconscionable lack of responsiveness by the bank over the past 8 weeks has been the final nail in our coffin and has led us to make the sad and difficult decision to make our staff redundant and cease trading” said Mr. Gilchrist.

“Following us advising Mr Regenvanu and the PNG BSP team of our decision to make our staff redundant and cease trading on the 14th of December, BSP hurriedly pulled together a teleconference between myself and senior management on the 16th December. It would seem that no one at BSP has been taking our discussions over the past 12 months seriously. Despite us specifically requesting voluntary administration 8 weeks ago, BSP management seem determined to ignore this fact and rather than moving forward with the unfortunate but viable resolution of closure, continue to ask us what more financing is required and, despite noting our collective exposure and current situation, telling us to send through further documentation so that they can consider lending more money. This proposition only serves to increase our exposure and liability beyond our capacity to service it in the current Vanuatu market and, in our opinion, is a negligent and unethical banking approach.”

Azure Pure Water has been in operation since 1995. It employed in excess of 30 indigenous Ni Vanuatu at the time of its closure. The company was known in recent years for its community support, its raising of standards within the local bottled water industry, and its innovative and industry leading programs to address plastic waste in Vanuatu.

When contacted for comment Ms. Sakker said “For us and our staff, it is deeply depressing that this is how our story ends.”

“We have tried our best to run an ethical business which values its Ni Vanuatu employees and their skills, and provides innovative, healthy, and solution focused initiatives for our nation. We are acutely aware that there are individuals and organisations within our community who will celebrate the closure of a bottled water manufacturing business. However, we ask that they show empathy and sensitivity for our staff, to whom we have been forced to deliver awful news as we enter into the Christmas season.”

“As always, we encourage the consumers of Vanuatu to not buy into anti-competitive antics and to continue to choose diversity of locally manufactured products. Monopolies do not stand to benefit our nation, nor does an increasing reliance on imported products,” Ms. Sakker concluded.

