Vanuatu’s Coconut oil mill suspends operation

Tropical Cyclone Harold caused extensive damage to the factory a fortnight ago.

The cyclone has come as a second blow for local families after the recent covid-19 restrictions.

Assistant Manager Jeffry Homal said the operations of the oil producing company were threatened when the Covid-19 SOE protocols were rolled out in the country.

“The requirements were for five people only in a business; I had to shut down as our machines and the company requires over 30 people to operate,” he explained.

“Forty-three staff of COPSL, including 20 casuals had to go home unemployed.”

“The value of oil in the world market has also dropped, and no one is putting their hands up to buy our oil.”

COPSL, which pays out over Vt5 million daily to its customers in the northern and central islands of Vanuatu for their copra, had most of its infrastructure damaged by TC Harold.