Vanuatu’s Fresh Water Bilingual School students to receive Home Schooling Packages

The ‘Home Schooling Package’ is for every student from Kindergarten through Primary and Years 7 and 8 students, in both the English and French languages.

It is said to cover a period of two months following the closure of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The packages will be collected by their parents.

The Ministry of Education and Training Director General advised the country that all schools in the TAFEA, SHEFA and SANMA Provinces will be closed for the next two months because of the COVID-19 spreading around the world, and students must remain at home.