Vanuatu’s Ipaiyato community to invest in rice production

Members of the community have prepared substantial land area to plant rice.

One of the lead farmers of Ipaiyato, William Hoco, said the community is keen to cultivate rice because ni- Vanuatu are eating tonnes of imported rice annually.

“It will be good to see us ni-Vanuatu grow our own rice, organic and home-grown product to reduce imported rice,” he said.

“Producing your own rice provides you with food and is a source of income to the community.”

The elderly members of the community grew rice a few years ago but due to the lack of a rice-milling machine, many farmers lost interest in the crop which resulted in reduced rice production.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) has welcomed the initiative by the farmers and given them seeds.

Hoco said, “Farmers are interested to grow rice now they know a milling machine is available for them to use.

“There are 30 rice farmers who have grouped together to commence rice planting at Ipaiyato.

“Each farmer has cleared one to three hectares of land for rice planting.

“We are planning to establish a rice farmers’ association in the future to unite all South Santo rice farmers.”

Hoco added that one of the crops that the Ipaiyato community has invested in over the years is watermelon.

“Annually farmers here produce a huge quantity of watermelons that are sold at the Luganville market house,” he said.

“With the high interest in rice, rice production is a good investment as well for the farmers and Ipaiyato community.

“Young farmers too would like to plant other crops like rice to prove whether their soil is good or not to cultivate rice.

“An awareness on rice production conducted by former DARD’s Rice Officer, Philip Panpan, a few years ago, has stimulated the farmers’ interest to start growing rice.

“Over 30 farmers attended the awareness so I believe in the future, more farmers will grow rice.

Farmer Hoco concluded with a word of encouragement to farmers; “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and borders still close, we need to start growing our own food.

“Who knows maybe in the future, we will no longer import rice overseas so we need to start planning to plant our own rice now.

“Now that Santo farmers have a rice milling machine, it gives them high hope of producing huge quantity of local rice.”

Photo supplied Caption: William Hoco (left) receives a rice-milling machine that will help farmers mill their own rice