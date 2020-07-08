Vanuatu’s Malekula boarding schools receive TC Harold relief food supplies

Malampa Provincial Education Office has requested that the assistance continue.

The school grants are yet to be released and most boarding schools on Malekula are facing difficulties securing enough food supplies to feed students, according a statement from the Malampa Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC).

After Cyclone Harold, Rensarie College administration replanted kumala, manioc and cabbage in preparation for re-opening of the school.

Controller of Malampa PEOC, Donald Pelam, encouraged the schools to start replanting vegetables and crops.

The schools are Rensarie College, Brenwei, Matanvath, Lakatoro, Lonvath, Unmet, Sagalai, Norsup, Amelveth, Southwest Bay Junior-Secondary, Orap and Vao.