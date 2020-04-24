Vanuatu’s Melsisi community to rebuild after zoning is conducted

A proposal states that no house can be constructed after TC Harold unless engineers conduct proper zoning.

Reports from Central Pentecost said engineers would go to Melsisi soon to see how the Catholic Mission will be rebuilt with new classrooms to replace the ones that were destroyed by the cyclone.

The roof of the Church house was ripped off during TC Harold and needs major renovation.

Zoning only applies to homes at Melsisi that were destroyed during the cyclone.

The affected families have to wait for proper zoning, this means it will take months before each family will decide to build a new house for accommodation when residing there for school, medical treatment or church purposes.

The new zoning will facilitate road access, water access and hygiene.

There was never any proper zoning since the establishment of Melsisi Catholic Mission and buildings and family houses were built on where the people choose. In the past decades, houses were built very closely without easy road and water access.