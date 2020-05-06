Vanuatu’s new MALFFB Minister urges Tongoa community to unite for development

He told the chiefs and people to resolve disputes and allow development activities such as airport and road improvement.

“If we want our island to move forward in terms of development, we must stay united. The chiefs must bring our people together and let harmony thrive in our communities.”

“It’s high time we decide between having disputes or development.”

Mr Kalo said the current government is committed to putting people first.

“I was part of a delegation from MALFFB that visited Pentecost last week. Pentecost was totally devastated by Cyclone Harold and we have to visit them to assure them that the government will respond to their needs,” he said.

The Director General (DG) of MALFFB and Directors of various departments accompanied the minister on his visit to his community in Tongoa on Monday.