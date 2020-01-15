Vanuatu’s Pele Island conference room to be completed soon

Built in the village of Launamoa,the magnificent building is located within the wild pandanus and coconut trees on the seafront.

It is built in such a way to absorb the impact of climate change including Launamoa’s constant winds from the ocean.

Launamoa’s village spokesperson Charlie Lui says the village project committee is considering providing a special experience for conference attendants in future.

“Every household in the village is encouraged to build a bungalow-like room to accommodate their guest.”

The initiative has been made possible through the Island’s partnership with overseas charitable organizations.

One Salt Water and Shearwater School are the most important charitable organisations from Australia that are responsible for developing Launamoa Village, Pele island and Mangaliliu Village on mainland Efate.

Shearwater has also funded six public showers and separate modern toilets and shower rooms for men and women in front of the Conference Centre.

