Vanuatu’s school holiday shortened

This is to make up for the teaching hours lost to the current COVID-19 pandemic, TC Harold and the 40th independence anniversary holiday.

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced that the one-week break will commence from 24-28 August.

Classes will resume on 30 August for the final term of this year.

The MoET said in a statement that schools wanting to close doors due to financial issues must first get approval.

All principals and school councils have been reminded to enter their school’s relevant financial information in the Finance Module of the Open VEMIS immediately.

Schools that do not comply will face discipline by the MoET, through the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).

The MoET confirmed that some schools are yet to provide all their information.

All principals have also been reminded that the due date for school fee structure submission is Friday, 21 August.