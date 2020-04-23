Vanuatu’s sports federations welcome new minister

Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) Chief Executive Henry Tavoa says he looks forward to working with Mr. Satearoto.

“VASANOC’s main Government partner in delivery of sport services in Vanuatu is Ministry of Youth Development and Sport.

The ministry’s vision is to provide leadership through the development of strategic opportunities with youth and sports.

There are about 24 sporting federations in the country.

For now few sports are preparing for the 2020 Olympics.